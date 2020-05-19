Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Lee (Bland) Copp. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation 8517 Davis Lake Pkwy, Suite D-3 Charlotte , NC 28269 (980)-237-1731 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Lee Bland Copp, 77, of Indian Land, S.C., passed away on May 9, 2020, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Georgia was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Childress, Texas, to the late Glenn Luther Bland and Blanch Wyatt Bland. She was a devoted wife and mother and successful real estate broker.

She loved reading, sewing for her daughters and granddaughters, scrapbooking and making handmade greeting cards. She enjoyed bird watching and listening to classical piano, and took pride in decorating her home. Many happy days were spent in South Carolina, listening to live music outdoors with her husband and two Pomeranians.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Schwartz.

Georgia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harry Charles Copp; her daughters, Joan and husband Rick Kiser, Susan Copp, and Ami and husband Jason Bell, all of the Dallas, Texas, metroplex; sister, Rexie Evans; and brother, Fred Bland.

Georgia is also survived by grandchildren, Jeffery Kiser, Katie Kiser, Megan Warren, Holli Bell and Mandie Bell; and great-grandson, Jackson Warren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Copp family.

