Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100

LANCASTER – Mrs. Harriet Elizabeth "Lib" Niven Gunter surrendered her earthly life on March 24, 2020, after 95 years of pleasure and enjoyment awarded her by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lib was a lifelong member of Osceola United Methodist Church. She was married to her soul mate, Bennett Gunter, for 63 years. She was the daughter of Archie P. Niven Sr. and Fannie Knight Niven.

Lib had two sisters, Elsie McGill (husband, Joe), and Julia Simpson (husband, Frank); and a sister-in-law, Ida Lemmond Niven.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Archie Niven Jr.

Lib and Bennett had two children, Harriet Good (husband, Jim) and George Gunter, who gave Lib and Bennet four wonderful grandchildren, Elizabeth Good, Nesbitt Good (wife, Tina), and Brian and Mark Gunter.

Lib was an avid golfer starting at an early age at Myers Park Country Club and then joining with her husband as members of the Lancaster Country Club. One of Lib's great loves was entertaining lady golfers at the Gunter mountain home in Boone, N.C.

After Lib graduated from the late Charlotte Business College, she went to work as secretary and office clerk at the North State Dental Lab until she and Bennett started their family with the arrival of daughter, Harriet. After the arrival of son George, she decided to return to work, accepting employment at Springs Industries-Customer Service Center in the Accounts Payable Department.

Lib loved to travel and when she realized work was interfering with her chance to travel with Bennett, she decided to retire.

She loved her church and all it stands for, her family, and her great pastime was watching birds around feeders outside her kitchen window, especially hummingbirds and doves.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Gunter was private, due to restrictions in place at the time.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be sent to Osceola United Methodist Church, 6575 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster cared for the family of Mrs. Gunter.

