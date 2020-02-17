Dr. Irene A. Burns, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, age 67, of Indian Land, S.C. (formerly of Batavia, N.Y.), passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C.

Irene was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Peekskill, N.Y., the daughter of the late Leo and Loretta Burns.

She graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1974 and received her doctor of medicine at State University of New York Buffalo School of Medicine in 1978. She was president of America Medical Students from 1967 to 1977 and, in her senior year, she studied as a fellow at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md.

Dr. Burns served as a clinical assistant instructor in pediatrics at SUNY Buffalo, followed by chief resident at Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

She opened her pediatric practice in Batavia in July 1982. She was an associate with active staff and privileges at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, as well as at Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

In 2004, she received the Top American Pediatricians award for Western New York.

Dr. Burns retired in 2013 in South Carolina after a long history of dedication and service to parents and children of Batavia and Genesee County, N.Y.

Survivors include her sisters, Loretta Berish of South Carolina and Elizabeth Pio; brother, Richard; eight nieces and nephews; and one great-grand niece.

Funeral arrangements are to be determined.

Memorials may be sent to United Memorial Medical Center, 127 N. St., Batavia, NY 14020; or FURR Feline Urgent Rescue & Rehab, P.O. Box 1430, Hampstead, NC 28433.