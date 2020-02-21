Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Burial Following Services Unity Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnna Marie Norkett, 49, of Indian Land, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.

JoAnna was born in Charlotte on April 13, 1970. She was the daughter of Charles Craig Norkett Jr. and Diana Norkett.

She was proceeded in death by her dad, Charles Norkett Jr. and her half-brother, Johnny Batchelor.

JoAnna graduated from Indian Land High School in 1988. She was involved in many school sports and activities. She also graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Winthrop University and York Tech.

She deeply enjoyed her home at Surfside Beach and loving on her fur babies, Chip and Cooper. She was a member of the Fort Mill Church of God and enjoyed volunteering at the church food pantry for seven years.

She was a beautiful and caring daughter, loving sister and daughter-in-law and loving friend to all. But most of all, she loved the Lord with all her heart.?

She is survived by her mother, Diana Norkett of Indian Land and Surfside Beach; brother, Charlie Norkett and wife Kelly of Rock Hill; longtime family friend, Frances Autry, whom she called "my lady;" and best friend from childhood, Julie Matthews.?

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill.

A celebration of JoAnna's life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Palmetto Funeral Home, with burial immediately following at Unity Cemetery.?

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in JoAnna's memory to the Humane Society of York or Lancaster County.?

One of her favorite Bible verses is Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

