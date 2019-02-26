Jonathan Edward Heffner, 76
INDIAN LAND – Jonathan "Jon" Edward Heffner, born March 8, 1942, in Williamsport, Pa., to George and Zanzella Heffner, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marie Elizabeth Heffner; sons, Robert Earl and Jonathan Edward; and daughters, Patricia Anne and Emily Suzanne.
Jon was a general manager for more than 30 years at Asplundh Tree Expert Co. of Willow Grove, Pa., and then FEVA of Lynchburg, Va., for more than 18 years.
Jon enjoyed cruising, fishing, hunting and playing games with friends. Jon served in several official capacities for the Sun City Carolina Lakes Poker Club.
Jon was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster.
His funeral Mass will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster. Internment will follow immediately at the columbarium at Our Lady of Grace.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com.
Heritage Funeral Home
16151 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte, NC 28277
704-846-3771
Published in Carolina Gateway on Feb. 27, 2019