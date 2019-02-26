Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Edward Heffner Edward "Jon" Heffner. View Sign

Jonathan Edward Heffner, 76

INDIAN LAND – Jonathan "Jon" Edward Heffner, born March 8, 1942, in Williamsport, Pa., to George and Zanzella Heffner, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019, at home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marie Elizabeth Heffner; sons, Robert Earl and Jonathan Edward; and daughters, Patricia Anne and Emily Suzanne.

Jon was a general manager for more than 30 years at Asplundh Tree Expert Co. of Willow Grove, Pa., and then FEVA of Lynchburg, Va., for more than 18 years.

Jon enjoyed cruising, fishing, hunting and playing games with friends. Jon served in several official capacities for the Sun City Carolina Lakes Poker Club.

Jon was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster.

His funeral Mass will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster. Internment will follow immediately at the columbarium at Our Lady of Grace.

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne.

Online condolences may be left at

Jonathan Edward Heffner, 76INDIAN LAND – Jonathan "Jon" Edward Heffner, born March 8, 1942, in Williamsport, Pa., to George and Zanzella Heffner, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019, at home.He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marie Elizabeth Heffner; sons, Robert Earl and Jonathan Edward; and daughters, Patricia Anne and Emily Suzanne.Jon was a general manager for more than 30 years at Asplundh Tree Expert Co. of Willow Grove, Pa., and then FEVA of Lynchburg, Va., for more than 18 years.Jon enjoyed cruising, fishing, hunting and playing games with friends. Jon served in several official capacities for the Sun City Carolina Lakes Poker Club.Jon was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster.His funeral Mass will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster. Internment will follow immediately at the columbarium at Our Lady of Grace.Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne.Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home

16151 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte , NC 28277

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carolina Gateway on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carolina Gateway Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close