Dr. Judith Ann Fortaleza (1937 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Judith Ann Fortaleza.

Dr. Judith Ann Fortaleza, 82, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia, S.C.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Fortaleza was a daughter of the late Jesse Moore and Vivian Buzzard Moore. 
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known in Ohio for her work in education.
Surviving are her husband, Leslie Comedy; three sons, Allan Little, Jeffrey Little and Stuart Little; a brother, Robert Moore; two grandchildren, Jacob Little and Linsey Haller; and a great-grandchild, Kailyn Haller.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.basscares.com. 
Published in Carolina Gateway on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.