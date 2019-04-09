Dr. Judith Ann Fortaleza, 82, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia, S.C.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Fortaleza was a daughter of the late Jesse Moore and Vivian Buzzard Moore.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known in Ohio for her work in education.
Surviving are her husband, Leslie Comedy; three sons, Allan Little, Jeffrey Little and Stuart Little; a brother, Robert Moore; two grandchildren, Jacob Little and Linsey Haller; and a great-grandchild, Kailyn Haller.
Published in Carolina Gateway on Apr. 10, 2019