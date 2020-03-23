Indian Land – Mrs. Marie Estella Weller Wood, 102, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was born Jan. 13, 1918, in Philadelphia, Pa.,, the daughter of the late Frank Weller and Minna Sarstedt Weller. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Robert Wood Sr.
Mrs. Wood is survived by a son, Lawrence R. Wood Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Indian Land, and Marie Anna Wood Smith of Fredericksburg, Va.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Mrs. Wood.
Published in Carolina Gateway on Mar. 25, 2020