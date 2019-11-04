Mrs. Marjorie "Marjie" Miller Moran, 76, of Indian Land, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.
Marjorie was born May 11, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa., to the late James and Rose Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Edward Bowling and Ralph Moran.
She graduated from James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, Pa., and then attended a vocational school for medical administration. Marjie spent many years staying at home raising her two sons and then worked in the electrophysiology field to finish her career. Marjie lived in many places, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona and South Carolina. Marjie enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, interior design, attending church and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Marjie also volunteered her time visiting the elderly at Alzheimer's centers and supported numerous charities.
She is survived by her sons, Kurt Bowling and wife Cheryl Bowling of Indian Land, and Stephen Bowling of Santa Clara, Calif.; brother Michael Miller and his wife Sharlon Miller of Indian Land; sisters Elissa Derrickson and Elaine Miller; and grandchildren Morgan, Katherine, Samantha and Zane Bowling.
A Mass of Christian burial will held at a later date at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. There will also be a memorial service near Mercersburg, Pa., in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Carolina Gateway on Nov. 6, 2019