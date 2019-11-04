Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie "Marjie" (Miller) Moran. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 16151 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte , NC 28277 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Marjorie "Marjie" Miller Moran, 76, of Indian Land, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.

Marjorie was born May 11, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa., to the late James and Rose Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Edward Bowling and Ralph Moran.

She graduated from James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, Pa., and then attended a vocational school for medical administration. Marjie spent many years staying at home raising her two sons and then worked in the electrophysiology field to finish her career. Marjie lived in many places, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona and South Carolina. Marjie enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, interior design, attending church and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Marjie also volunteered her time visiting the elderly at Alzheimer's centers and supported numerous charities.

She is survived by her sons, Kurt Bowling and wife Cheryl Bowling of Indian Land, and Stephen Bowling of Santa Clara, Calif.; brother Michael Miller and his wife Sharlon Miller of Indian Land; sisters Elissa Derrickson and Elaine Miller; and grandchildren Morgan, Katherine, Samantha and Zane Bowling.

A Mass of Christian burial will held at a later date at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. There will also be a memorial service near Mercersburg, Pa., in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may be left at Mrs. Marjorie "Marjie" Miller Moran, 76, of Indian Land, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.Marjorie was born May 11, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa., to the late James and Rose Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Edward Bowling and Ralph Moran.She graduated from James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, Pa., and then attended a vocational school for medical administration. Marjie spent many years staying at home raising her two sons and then worked in the electrophysiology field to finish her career. Marjie lived in many places, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona and South Carolina. Marjie enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, interior design, attending church and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Marjie also volunteered her time visiting the elderly at Alzheimer's centers and supported numerous charities.She is survived by her sons, Kurt Bowling and wife Cheryl Bowling of Indian Land, and Stephen Bowling of Santa Clara, Calif.; brother Michael Miller and his wife Sharlon Miller of Indian Land; sisters Elissa Derrickson and Elaine Miller; and grandchildren Morgan, Katherine, Samantha and Zane Bowling.A Mass of Christian burial will held at a later date at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. There will also be a memorial service near Mercersburg, Pa., in the spring of 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com. Published in Carolina Gateway on Nov. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carolina Gateway Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.