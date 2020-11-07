Fort Mill – Mary Jeanette Blackwelder McLemore, 80, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Cecil and Doris Hawfield Blackwelder. She was married to the late Hollis Dale McLemore.
Survivors include three daughters, Hollie Parrish of Dallas, N.C., Kathie Kennerly of Rock Hill and Karen Turbeville of Indian Land; siblings, Roberta Snipes of Indian Land, Harry Blackwelder of Charlotte and Judy Cook of Murrells Inlet; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, before the service at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of her great-granddaughter, Lillian "Lily" Marlowe Howard to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.