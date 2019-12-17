Mary Aldon passed away in her sleep on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 103.
She was born May 22, 1916, in Baltimore, Md., to Andrew and Flora Strassner.
She is survived by her children, Gay Strojny of Indian Land, Candy Edwards of Heartland, Texas, and Tom Aldon of Flower Mound, Texas, along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Aldon; son, Jimmy Aldon; granddaughter, Jenna Aldon; five brothers and two sisters.
Known to most as "Grandmary," she will be remembered for her humility, thoughtfulness and giving nature, while being so proud and thankful for the accomplishments of her family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Matthews Chapel in Charlotte, with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Jason and Krissy Enoch.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Venture Drive, No. 150, Indian Land, SC 29707, or a .
