Myra (Braswell) Burke (1932 - 2020)
Myra Braswell Burke, 87, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Don Burke; daughters, Elaine Murphy and Lisa Beard (Jim); grandchildren, Mollie Johncock (Drake), Melisa Smetana (Jon), Daylan Beard and Amanda Beard; as well as nieces and nephews she loved and adored.
Visitation will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte.
Published in Carolina Gateway on Mar. 13, 2020
