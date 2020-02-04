Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Nellie (Cox) Stevenson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Fort Mill – Nellie Cox Bukovac Stevenson, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stevenson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Fort Mill, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation with family and friends was prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Nell was born Aug. 8, 1925, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Wilmer David Cox and Otis Burge Cox.

Nell was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles John Stevenson Jr.; two sons, Tommy Bukovac and Al Stevenson; her grandson, Thomas Andrew "Andy" Bukovac; great-granddaughter, Alayna Hill; three brothers, Thompson, Fleet and Jack Cox; and one sister, Wilma Cox Griffin.

She joined Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at the age of 10, where she was a life-long member. She grew up in the church to become a faithful leader; teaching Sunday school, leading ladies' circles and serving on various ministry committees.

Nell graduated from Indian Land High School in 1942 as valedictorian of her class.

After being widowed at an early age, she married Charles John "Charlie" Stevenson, Jr. on Nov. 1, 1947, and they remained happily married for 62 years, until his homegoing in 2010.

She was employed in the personnel/insurance department at Celanese Corp. in Rock Hill from 1964 through 1984.

After retiring, she served with the Volunteer Auxiliary at Piedmont Medical Center for many years, where she chaired several committees on the Hospital Board of Directors and served as president of the Volunteer Auxiliary from 1991 to 1993. Nell was a dedicated volunteer, who cared for others well and supported the auxiliary's mission wholeheartedly. She was general treasurer, president-elect for two terms, information desk chair and gift shop manager in her time there.

Nell was also a life member of the Indian Land Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star.

Nell is survived by her two daughters, Victoria Stevenson (Buddy) Patterson and Johnna Stevenson (Juan) Vicente of Indian Land; her 10 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Fort Mill,, SC 29707; or Indian Land Order of the Eastern Star, 950 Johnna Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29707.

Condolences may be made at Fort Mill – Nellie Cox Bukovac Stevenson, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.Funeral services for Mrs. Stevenson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Fort Mill, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation with family and friends was prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.Nell was born Aug. 8, 1925, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Wilmer David Cox and Otis Burge Cox.Nell was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles John Stevenson Jr.; two sons, Tommy Bukovac and Al Stevenson; her grandson, Thomas Andrew "Andy" Bukovac; great-granddaughter, Alayna Hill; three brothers, Thompson, Fleet and Jack Cox; and one sister, Wilma Cox Griffin.She joined Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at the age of 10, where she was a life-long member. She grew up in the church to become a faithful leader; teaching Sunday school, leading ladies' circles and serving on various ministry committees.Nell graduated from Indian Land High School in 1942 as valedictorian of her class.After being widowed at an early age, she married Charles John "Charlie" Stevenson, Jr. on Nov. 1, 1947, and they remained happily married for 62 years, until his homegoing in 2010.She was employed in the personnel/insurance department at Celanese Corp. in Rock Hill from 1964 through 1984.After retiring, she served with the Volunteer Auxiliary at Piedmont Medical Center for many years, where she chaired several committees on the Hospital Board of Directors and served as president of the Volunteer Auxiliary from 1991 to 1993. Nell was a dedicated volunteer, who cared for others well and supported the auxiliary's mission wholeheartedly. She was general treasurer, president-elect for two terms, information desk chair and gift shop manager in her time there.Nell was also a life member of the Indian Land Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star.Nell is survived by her two daughters, Victoria Stevenson (Buddy) Patterson and Johnna Stevenson (Juan) Vicente of Indian Land; her 10 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Fort Mill,, SC 29707; or Indian Land Order of the Eastern Star, 950 Johnna Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29707.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net. Published in Carolina Gateway on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carolina Gateway Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close