INDIAN LAND – Peter Comerford, 74, left this world early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with his wife of 51 years, Joan, by his side.
He is survived by his son, Brian (spouse, Molly Murphy), and his daughter, Pamela Burton (spouse, George), and seven loving grandchildren – Brooke, Sean, Patrick, Brady, Boone, Casey and B. Peter.
Peter was a graduate of Regis High School in New York City and Fairfield University in Connecticut. After a successful career in ocean shipping in the United States and Canada, he and Joan retired to Charlotte, N.C. Seven years later, they moved south again to Sun City Carolina Lakes in Indian Land. Peter enjoyed several activities and loved all his new friends. Then Harris Teeter came to town and Peter was hired and worked there for 10 years, assisting customers and brightening their day.
It was Peter's genuineness and charm that will be missed. He woke up every morning with a smile ready for the day to unfold into the greatest day ever. His love of history, geography, classic movies and government made Peter a formidable Jeopardy and trivia player. Peter was a huge John Wayne fan and visited Winterset, Iowa, home of the "Duke," in 2012. Since that visit, he has proudly worn a bracelet that reads WWJWD (What would John Wayne do?). This is a person who was loved by all and will be missed greatly!
A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 3, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. The funeral Mass can be viewed online at youtube.com.
Search for GraceLilyProductions.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 2, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, during this Advent season, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or United Cerebral UCP of LI Development Office, 250 Marcus Blvd., Hauppauge, NY 11788.
