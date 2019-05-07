Robert "Bob" Bruce Riegel, 84, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He was the son of the late Donald Riegel and the late Marguerite Soars Riegel. He was married to Barbara Comerford Riegel.

Survivors include his wife; a son, David W. Riegel of Lutherville, Md.; a step-son, Stephen Roman of Burbank, Calif.; two daughters, Kimberly Riegel Johnson of Mont Vernon, N.H., and Cynthia Ann Riegel of Chambersburg, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Elaine Roman of Boulder, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald R. Riegel of Wil-mington, N.C., and Dr. Charles S. Riegel of Greenville, Del.

A celebration of life memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Crossroads Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Josh Tucker.

A reception/luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Crossroads Luth-eran Church, 8511 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land, SC 29707.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.