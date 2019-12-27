Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Samuel Byram "Buddy" Snodgrass Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

FORT MILL – Mr. Samuel Byram "Buddy" Snodgrass Jr., 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick House in Rock Hill to be reunited with the love of his life, Penny.

He was born March 2, 1944, in Oakland, Calif., a son of the late Samuel Byram Snodgrass and Ardis Isabelle McNeal Snodgrass.

Buddy retired from U.S. Navy after serving 25 years. His Navy service led him to Southeast Asia, where he served two tours in Vietnam, then to the Mediterranean ports of Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Buddy enjoyed making custom birdhouses, farming, fishing, taking care of his livestock and visiting the Florida Panhandle. His interests included boccia ball and playing cards with his social groups in Sun City. Buddy loved his grandchildren, his beloved cat Lucy, his aquarium and his double-shot espressos from Starbucks. He never met a stranger and brought humor to every room he entered. Buddy was also a Mason, Shriner and of the Baptist faith.

Buddy is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Kidd (Mark) of Fort Mill, and Rhonda Hart (Dave) of Conway, Ark.; four grandchildren, Aften Turner (Jonathan), Robby Lee, Tommy Lee (Stefanie) and Breanna Hart; six great-grandchildren, Hunter E. Lee, Aubrey Lee, Paxton Lee, Samantha Turner, Ryan Turner and Mia Turner; a sister, Gail Jackson (Bill) of Seattle, Wash.; and many special friends at Sun City.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline "Penny" Taff Snodgrass; and his parents.

The celebration of life memorial service for Buddy will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Jason Myers.

Burial will follow at Fort Jackson, 5668 Strom Thurmond Blvd., Columbia.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Burgess Funeral Home.

Please consider sending a memorial contribution to honor his wife's perpetual care. Contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 5022 East Highway 248, Waldron, AR 72958.

