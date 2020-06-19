Indian Land – Mrs. Shirley Ann Horton Smith passed away on June 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill. At other times, friends are invited to stop by the home.
A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel. Her private burial will be held at a later date at Crown Memorial Park.
Born in Charlotte, Shirley was a daughter of the late Carl Eustace and Ella Mae Horton. She grew up in the Charlotte area and graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1962. At 22, she married Clyde Edward Smith and would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on Aug. 28. After his discharge from the Army in 1969, they purchased a home in Indian Land, where she lived until her passing. She was a faithful Christian and member of Pineville Church of the Nazarene. Her patience and kindness outshined her meek personality.
Surviving are her husband, Clyde Smith; her daughters, Pam Smith Hickman of Indian Land and Kim Smith Higgenbotham of Illinois; a son Eric (Rhonda) Smith of Indian Trail, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Tyler Hargett, Alex Smith, Austin Smith, Ella Hickman, Eric P. Smith, Ethan Smith and Aaron Smith; her brothers and sisters: Carolyn (Dan) Phillips of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Jack (Lydia) Horton of Franklin, N.C., Larry (Jan) Horton of Cornelius, N.C.; and brother-in-law, David Clemmer of Charlotte; and many other in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Warren and Pauline Smith; her sisters, Francis McKinney and Mae Clemmer; and nephew, Reid Phillips.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, P.O. Box 10984, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in Carolina Gateway from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.