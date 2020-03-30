Lancaster – Mrs. Shirley Anne Lesko Weinstein Mole, 81, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, from complications related to congestive heart failure.
Shirley was a daughter of Binghamton, N.Y., a resident of Rochester, N.Y., Sag Harbor, N.Y., and most recently, Sun City Carolina Lakes in Indian Land, S.C.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Don Mole, and leaves three children, Karen Minette Weinstein, Victoria Anne Weinstein and John Charles Weinstein; four cherished stepchildren, Carol and Steve McKee, Ellen Mole and Bruce Mole; as well as six grandchildren.
One of Shirley's great joys in her last years was making music as the director of Singing For Pleasure, a volunteer choir for the residents of Sun City. She will be remembered in song and laughter by all who knew her.
Memorial gifts can be made in her name to The Retreat, a shelter and service provider for victims of domestic abuse and their children in East Hampton, N.Y., at www.theretreatinc.org/donate/.
