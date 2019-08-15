Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tressie Edward "Chip" Shadday. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Gone yet not forgotten

although we are apart,

God has you in his keeping

I have you in my heart."

On Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, Tressie "Chip" Shadday passed from this world to rejoin the love of her life and husband of 54 years, Louis Shadday.

Chip was born Sept. 15, 1936, and married in 1953. As a military wife, she traveled with Louie for 20 years and resided in many places around the world, while raising their four children. Eventually, they settled near Columbus, Ohio, where they lived for more than 35 years. The grandchildren loved visiting "Grammy and Pop-Pop." Christmas was always a wonderful, magical time with cookie jars filled with every sort of home-made cookie. Chip was Louie's caregiver for decades after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, although they always took care of each other. After Louie's death in 2007, she moved to South Carolina to be closer to family.

Chip will be missed by her children, Larry (Marcia) Shadday, Steven (Vicki) Shadday, Karen (Brian) Berkebile and Terry Shadday; grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Brittney Hamm (nee Shadday), Aubrie Shadday and Kelsi and Taylor Berkebile; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emerson Hughes; five loving sisters, Lois, Carolyn, Faye, Peggy and Brenda; and a large extended family.

She was predeceased by one sister, Doris; brother, Glenn; and husband, Louis.

A family service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte.

Contributions can be made in Tressie Shadday's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, "Gone yet not forgottenalthough we are apart,God has you in his keepingI have you in my heart."On Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, Tressie "Chip" Shadday passed from this world to rejoin the love of her life and husband of 54 years, Louis Shadday.Chip was born Sept. 15, 1936, and married in 1953. As a military wife, she traveled with Louie for 20 years and resided in many places around the world, while raising their four children. Eventually, they settled near Columbus, Ohio, where they lived for more than 35 years. The grandchildren loved visiting "Grammy and Pop-Pop." Christmas was always a wonderful, magical time with cookie jars filled with every sort of home-made cookie. Chip was Louie's caregiver for decades after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, although they always took care of each other. After Louie's death in 2007, she moved to South Carolina to be closer to family.Chip will be missed by her children, Larry (Marcia) Shadday, Steven (Vicki) Shadday, Karen (Brian) Berkebile and Terry Shadday; grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Brittney Hamm (nee Shadday), Aubrie Shadday and Kelsi and Taylor Berkebile; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emerson Hughes; five loving sisters, Lois, Carolyn, Faye, Peggy and Brenda; and a large extended family.She was predeceased by one sister, Doris; brother, Glenn; and husband, Louis.A family service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte.Contributions can be made in Tressie Shadday's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. Published in Carolina Gateway on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carolina Gateway Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close