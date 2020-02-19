|
Clark Evelyn Formerly of Little Pinmore Farm. Passed away peacefully in Dalmelington Care Home on Friday
14th February 2020, Evelyn Archment
in her 92nd year. Dear wife of
the late Raymond Clark, much loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother. Service
in Colmonell Parish Church on Monday 24th February at 11.15 am. Thereafter to The Bynehill Cemetery at 12.30 pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, retiral collection in aid of Dementia UK.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020