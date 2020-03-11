|
|
|
DEWAR
Suddenly, but peacefully,
at home in Carnoustie
on March 5th 2020,
Helen Dewar (née Stewart)
formerly of Tyndrum and Girvan.
Beloved wife of the late James Dewar, much loved mother of Robert and Susan and mother-in-law to Billy, granny to Lynsay, Jamie and Shannon and GG to Kayleigh and Cameron.
Service at Dundee Crematorium
on Monday March 16th at 1:30pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support will be received at the Crematorium.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020