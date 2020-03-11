|
|
|
McCLUNG
Jean Peacefully in Ayr Hospital
surrounded by her family on
Friday 6th March 2020, Jean Wilson.
Much loved wife of Billy McClung,
loving mother of Diane and Billy,
beloved granny to Douglas and Ailsa, mother in law to Robert.
Service in Ballantrae Parish Church
on Monday 16th March at 11.30am
thereafter to Masonhill Crematorium,
Ayr, at 1.15 pm to which all friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only,
retiral collection in aid of charity.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020