|
|
|
McCLUNG
Jean Billy and the family of the late
Jean (née Wilson) would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their phone calls, messages, cards, flowers and support during their recent sad bereavement. To the Doctors, Nurses and all staff of Ballantrae surgery, Girvan Hospital, Station 5,6 and 15 in Ayr Hospital and Golden Jubilee Glasgow. A special thanks to the Haematology teams of
Dr Paul Eynaud, Ayr Hospital and Professor Mark Drummond Beatson
for their care during the past 12 years .
Thanks also to Rev Theo Corney
for comforting services,
Woodland Bay Hotel for catering and
J and J Lindsay Funeral Directors
for their professional care
during this time. Collection for
Help for Heroes and Station 15 (Haematology) was £1142.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020