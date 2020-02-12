Home

McCONVILLE
Margaret (Rita) Peacefully in Girvan Community Hospital on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Margaret Smith former primary school teacher of Girvan Sacred Heart school. Dearly loved wife of Charles, loving mother and grandmother of the family.
Service in Church of the Sacred Hearts, Girvan on Friday 14th February at 11am, thereafter to Bynehill Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Retiral collection in aid of Mary's Meals.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
