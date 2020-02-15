Adam Denmead Kelley, Jr. (88) of Manchester, MD passed away on February 12, 2020. Born February 17, 1931 in Towson, MD, he was the son of the late Adam, Sr. and Mini (Lewis) Kelley and the devoted husband of the late Jean P. Kelley. Before he retired, Adam started work as a Quarryman and then later became a Cattle Rancher where he bred and raised Hereford and Black Angus Cattle. He enjoyed classic country music, especially the music of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Westminster, MD Lodge. Adam will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Adam is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Jean P. kelley and son-in-law, Mike Connors. Surviving are three sons: Adam D. Kelley, III and wife Bonnie of Glen Rock, PA, Steven Kelley and wife Robin of Manchester, MD, Bruce Kelley and wife Carol of Parkton, MD; daughter, Carol Connor of Manchester, MD; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street. Hampstead, MD. A service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 15, 2020