Adam Hoke, 42, of Westminster, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on April 21, 1977 in Westminster, he was the son of the late George Hoke and Pamela Lindsay Clark. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Robin Cousins Hoke and his two daughters, Sarah Hoke and Katherine Hoke, all of Westminster. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Angie Brooks of Reisterstown, his step-father, Glenn Clark of Reisterstown, and step-mother Nancy Kirk of Idaho. Adam was the HR manager at SEH Excavating Contractors in Finksburg. He was a wonderful husband and father and adored his family. He loved serving the Park Heights community through Harvest Church's monthly outreach and was a part of the program for many years. Adam had a wonderful sense of humor and never failed to make his family laugh. He loved watching and talking about his favorite movies and had a passion for all kinds of music, which he shared with others whenever possible. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 895 Leidy Road, Westminster, with Pastor Floyd Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Contributions can be mailed and made payable to Harvest Church, earmarked benevolence, at 1340 N Main St, Hampstead, MD 21074 or through GoFundMe using the following URL http://bit.ly/357sz4G.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 17, 2019