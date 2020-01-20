Adam W. Popp III, 84, formerly of New Oxford, died Friday, January 17, at the home of his grandson, Adam W. Popp, V, in Littlestown. He was the widower of Evelynn R. (Steger) Popp who died in 1996. Born July 21, 1935 in Baltimore County, he was the son of the late Adam W. Popp, Sr. and Julia (Murray) Popp. Adam was a Towson High School graduate and retired from CO OP of Westminster after 29 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his son, Adam W. Popp, IV and wife Catherine of Littlestown; his daughter Deborah Stonesifer of Littlestown; his five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Mae Dykert. Adam liked to farm, hunt, play bingo at the senior center and be with family and friends. Funeral Service is Wednesday, January 22, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral home, Littlestown with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10 – 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Contributions have been asked to go to the American Diabetes Association, Harrisburg Office, 3544 North Progress Ave., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be shared on
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 20, 2020