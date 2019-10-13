|
|
Adela Marlene Close, 71, of Manchester, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born June 5, 1948 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Widerman) Close. Adela was self-employed as a daycare provider. She was a homebody who enjoyed flower gardening, watching Orioles games, and spending time with her family and her pet birds and dogs. Surviving are her three adopted daughters, Preya Close and boyfriend Jimmie Nastek of Manchester, Cherie Close and fiancé, Ceasar Martinez of Duluth, GA, and Kira Close of Rockville, MD; and her two grandchildren, CJ and Catalaya Martinez. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019