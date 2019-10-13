Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Adela Close
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adela M. Close


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adela M. Close Obituary
Adela Marlene Close, 71, of Manchester, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born June 5, 1948 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Widerman) Close. Adela was self-employed as a daycare provider. She was a homebody who enjoyed flower gardening, watching Orioles games, and spending time with her family and her pet birds and dogs. Surviving are her three adopted daughters, Preya Close and boyfriend Jimmie Nastek of Manchester, Cherie Close and fiancé, Ceasar Martinez of Duluth, GA, and Kira Close of Rockville, MD; and her two grandchildren, CJ and Catalaya Martinez. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now