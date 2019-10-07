Agnes Anastasia Reynolds, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. She was born on June 14, 1940 in Keedysville, MD to the late John and Mary Tresa Hamner Nusbaum. Agnes leaves her children; Timothy William Reynolds of TN, Crystal Lynn DePaolis of FL, Vivian Lee Wetzel of SC, Marian Mae Smith of SC, Susan Ann Belt of PA and Peter Frederick Reynolds of NC. She will also be missed by her 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, her sister Catherine Butler of TN and her special friend Sterling "Pete" Petry of Westminster. Agnes was a gifted musician who had performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She played a variety of stringed instruments and many students were inspired by her love of music. Most recently, Agnes was the cheerful face many would recognize while shopping at Walmart in Westminster. She was a nature lover and the best and most wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could have asked for. Agnes was the sweetest, most loving and giving person to all. In addition to her parents, Agnes was predeceased by six of her siblings; Joseph Nusbaum, Anthony Nusbaum, James Nusbaum, Johnny Nusbaum, Mary Moser and Paul Nusbaum. Her family will welcome visitors to a Celebration of Agnes' Life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at Pritts Funeral Home& Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to her family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2019