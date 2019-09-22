Agnes M. Smith, 80, of Westminster, died on September 17, 2019, at Morning Glory Assisted Living in Littlestown, Pennsylvania. Born on January 29, 1939 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Smith and Helen Weller Smith. Before retiring she worked at Random House for 30 years, and at Newman Book Store for 6 ½ years. Agnes served in the United States Navy, and she was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She is survived by one sister M. Kathryn Rickell of Westminster, two brothers Richard W. Smith of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and Donald F. Smith of Westminster, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by brothers Charles Smith, Kenneth Smith, Edmund Smith, and brother-in-law Raymond Rickell. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street. Westminster, MD. 21157. A luncheon will follow at the Portico. Interment will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 22, 2019