Aiden M. Krueger, age 2 of Westminster, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born May 2, 2017 in Baltimore, he was the son of Thomas and Katelin Krueger of Westminster. Aiden passed away from complications after heart surgery. Aiden fought his fight up to the very end & was so brave. He truly was a warrior. His impact upon others in his 2 years of life is immeasurable. Surviving in addition to his parents are his fellow triplet brothers Jacob and Zachary Krueger, grandparents Kim and John Kreger, Kathleen and Michael Schratz, and Valerie and Michael Day, uncles Alec and Cole Kreger, and godparents Steven and Stacy French. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment is private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to University of Maryland, Children's Heart Program.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2019