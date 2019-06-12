Alan Lee Shoup, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 10, 2019 at his home in Ellenton, Florida. He was born June 1, 1961 in Silver Spring, Maryland. He lived most of his life in Maryland but recently moved to Ellenton, Florida to enjoy life near the beach. He loved taking long rides on his motorcycle with friends and spending time at the beach on his days off. He is survived by his daughter, Nichole Shoup-LaMaster, and step-daughter, Jara Greene. He is preceded in death by mother, Carole Lee Shoup-Hamilton, and grandparents, Buren Eli and Ella Mae (Raynor) Smith, of Kensington, Maryland. A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, Maryland. He will be laid to rest in the garden columbarium so that friends and family may visit.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 12, 2019