Alan Magruder, 71, of Westminster, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. Born December 24, 1948 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Sarah B. (Costley) Magruder and Albert L. Magruder. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann Magruder, his wife of 22 years. Before retiring he worked as a surveyor. He served in the Marines during Vietnam and was awarded 2 Purple Hearts. He loved playing with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching the Ravens, Georgetown Basketball and Orioles Baseball. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Anissa King and husband Richard of Westminster; a son Kane Magruder of Westminster; step-children Jeffrey Lare and wife Vikki of Virginia; Brian Lare of Westminster and Jenny Mellor and husband Bob of Emmitsburg, MD; brothers and sisters John Magruder of Baltimore; Shirley Magruder of Westminster; Jeannie Harris of Mt. Airy; Tommy Magruder of Westminster and Barbara Magruder of Silver Spring. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will held at a later date. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2020