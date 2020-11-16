1/1
Albert J. Angell Sr.
1937 - 2020
Albert J. Angell, Sr., 83, of Taneytown, died Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Lillian Marguerite (Poole) Angell of Taneytown for 59 years. Born April 21, 1937 in Greenville, MD, Albert was the son of the late Luther and Florence (Koontz) Angell. He was a Taneytown High School graduate and served in the army during the Korean Conflict and was in the reserves for six years. Albert was owner/operator of Angell Concrete Construction of Taneytown. Surviving are his children: Albert J. Angell, Jr. and Teresa of Taneytown; Cora Lynn Hill and Richard, Jr. of Taneytown; Steven E. Angell and Pam of Littlestown; Jeff A. Angell of Taneytown; his 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his two brothers, Gene T. Angell of Taneytown and Earl F. Angell of Mt. Airy. Albert was predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas A. Hill; great-granddaughter, Angelina E. Zotos; his brother, Leroy Angell; and his sisters: Louella Strausbaugh, Grace Kerrigan, Ruth Hoffman and Doris Flickinger. Albert was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney and a life member of Harney VFW where he was commander for 10 years. He was also a member of Taneytown Lions Club and Littlestown FOE. He was a former member of Taneytown Drum & Bugle Corps. Albert loved farming, butchering, hunting, fishing, working, coaching football and spending time with his family. Graveside Service is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 12 noon at Mountain View Cemetery, Harney with The Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. COVID-19 regulations will be followed with masks being worn. Harney VFW will conduct military honors. Viewing is private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials in Albert's name may be sent to Harney VFW, 5918 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memories & Condolences

November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were always there for us at Hesson - Snider Post 120 American Legion. Farewell my comrade we got'er from here. Sincere condolence to family and friends. He now rests at the right hand of God.
Ethel Leffingwell
Friend
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends, As a friend of Jeff's my prayers are with you and yours. And I am here if you need anything
Jacqueline Boggs
Friend
