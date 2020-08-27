1/
Albert P. Keck, 85, passed away on August 21, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. He is the husband of Evelyn Keck. They shared 58 years of marriage together. Albert was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. He earned two Master's Degrees, and is retired from the U.S. Dept of Energy, Hadron Company and the Florida Dept of Labor as a systems analyst. He is an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, three children Leslie(Brad) Bell, Cindy (Jim) Howard and Bruce Keck; seven grandchildren Megan (Bell) El-Shafey, Nathan Bell, James Jr, Courtney and Phillip Howard, Wyatt and Sawyer Keck A celebration of life will be held at Glenelg United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to either Carroll Hospice(Westminster,Md) or Glenelg United Methodist Church, Glenelg, Md

Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
