Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Rd
Eldersburg, MD
Aldemore J. "Al" Turgeon


1921 - 2020
Aldemore J. "Al" Turgeon Obituary
Aldemore "Al" J. Turgeon, age 99 of Eldersburg, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. Born January 24, 1921 in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Ovila J. and Catherine Morrill Turgeon. He was the husband of Alma M. "Sue" Turgeon of Eldersburg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had retired from Northrop Grumman, formerly Westinghouse Corp. Surviving are sons James J. Turgeon and his wife Cindy, Bernard Turgeon, and Andrew Turgeon and his wife Joanne, daughters Suzanne Turgeon and Claire Hayes, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Florence Eckhardt, and by his grandson Dagan Turgeon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21228. Onlince condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
