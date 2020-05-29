Aleatha Carlson
1922 - 2020
Aleatha Marie Carlson, 98, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born January 22, 1922, in Shipley, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Anna Marie Arbaugh. She was the wife of Melvin Carlson, Sr. who died in November 2004. Aleatha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Helen "Cookie" and Richard Larrick; daughter-in-law Gail Carlson; sister Hilda Schnauble; sisters-in-law Kathleen Bowman and Betty Carlson; 8 grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law Melvin Carlson, Jr. and Diane, her son Lester Carlson, brother and sister-in-law Norman and Isabel Arbaugh, and brothers-in-law Howell Schnauble, Roland Bowman, and Carl Carlson. Aleatha graduated from Westminster High School in 1939 and went on to earn her Doctorate of Christian Education in 1982. She was a charter member of Church of the Open Door and instrumental in starting Carroll Christian Schools. Interment will be private at Westminster Cemetery with Pastor John Campbell officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Church of the Open Door/ Carroll Christian Schools, 550 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, Maryland 21157 or Gilchrist Hospice, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, Maryland 21204. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2020.
