Alexander "Al" Anthony Ondis, 79 of Owings Mills On Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Beloved husband of Olivia (Maiorisi) Ondis of 56 and ½ years Mr. Ondis was born June 3, 1940 in Providence, RI the son of the late Alexander and Theresa (Gazerro)Ondis. Al worked for 43 years at the Food and Drug Administration. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of St. Charles Borromeo K of C 3960. Devoted Father of Michael A. and wife Kristine Ondis, Anthony S. Ondis, Karen T. Ondis and wife Kimberly Hicks, Sandra and husband Mark Carroll. Dear brother of Janice Mantia. Loving grandfather of Andrew Ondis, Katherine and Ryan Carroll. Services are PRIVATE but will be LIVE STREAMED ON Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12 noon at www.burrier-queen.com ; a Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2020.