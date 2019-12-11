On the morning of December 7, 2019, Alfred H. Kraig, 92, passed peacefully in his home at the Fairhaven community in Sykesville, Maryland. Al was born in Harwinton, Connecticut on May 24, 1927, to the late Ernest Kraig and Lena (Grohs) Kraig. He was the husband of Evelyn Reichenberg Kraig, his wife of 68 years. Al grew up in Connecticut and graduated from Torrington High School in 1945 with his future wife, Evelyn. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. After discharge, Al received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 and a Master of Science degree from the University of Connecticut in 1956. He was employed for 37 years by the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies Corporation in both Connecticut and Florida, working Research & Development of jet engines. He specialized in Fluid Mechanics for axial flow compressors and air intake and exhaust nozzle systems for supersonic and hypersonic aircraft applications. He was Chief of Research Contracts at the Pratt & Whitney Florida Government Products Division and managed the Advanced Turbine Engine Gas Generator Contract that Pratt had with the Air Force in the late '70s and early '80s. Al and Ev lived in Connecticut, New York State, Florida, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and since 2010, at the Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville, Maryland. In addition to his beloved wife, Ev, Al is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan (Tauro) Kraig, granddaughters, Bethany Britton, Robin Luongo and Sarah Gross, their spouses and six great grandchildren. A memorial reception at Fairhaven Sykesville, MD will be held on Thursday, December 12 from 1:30-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carroll Hospice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 11, 2019