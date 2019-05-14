Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Blonkowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Rose Blonkowski, 68, of Westminster, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sinai Hospital. Born February 8, 1951 in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Alice Foster Cordts and William Cordts. She was the beloved wife of James M. Blonkowski, her husband of 45 years.She grew up in Spotswood, NJ, lived in Roanoke Va. in the early 1970's, Annapolis, MD from 1977-1984 and Westminster from 1984-present. She graduated from South River High School N.J. in 1969, Monmouth University N.J. in 1973 and also did graduate studies at Western Maryland College.She worked for 15 years as a middle school teacher and administrator at Mother Seton School. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Past President of the Jr. Woman's Club. Alice was a true beach lover; especially her home in Kiawah, SC. She enjoyed traveling and was able to make it to Alaska in 2018, which was her dream of many years. She was a Project Linus volunteer and enjoyed gardening and traveling Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyland Drive. She also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with Jim during Furniture Markets taking in many shows and dining. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughters Kathryn Nelson and husband Tim and Julianne Blonkowski, grandchildren Loki and Joule, sisters Mariella Wallen, Susan Dickinson and Barbara Cordts and a brother William Cordts.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with Father Mark Bialek officiating. Inurnment will be private at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Alice Rose Blonkowski, 68, of Westminster, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sinai Hospital. Born February 8, 1951 in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Alice Foster Cordts and William Cordts. She was the beloved wife of James M. Blonkowski, her husband of 45 years.She grew up in Spotswood, NJ, lived in Roanoke Va. in the early 1970's, Annapolis, MD from 1977-1984 and Westminster from 1984-present. She graduated from South River High School N.J. in 1969, Monmouth University N.J. in 1973 and also did graduate studies at Western Maryland College.She worked for 15 years as a middle school teacher and administrator at Mother Seton School. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Past President of the Jr. Woman's Club. Alice was a true beach lover; especially her home in Kiawah, SC. She enjoyed traveling and was able to make it to Alaska in 2018, which was her dream of many years. She was a Project Linus volunteer and enjoyed gardening and traveling Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyland Drive. She also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with Jim during Furniture Markets taking in many shows and dining. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughters Kathryn Nelson and husband Tim and Julianne Blonkowski, grandchildren Loki and Joule, sisters Mariella Wallen, Susan Dickinson and Barbara Cordts and a brother William Cordts.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with Father Mark Bialek officiating. Inurnment will be private at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2019

