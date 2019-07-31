|
Alice Virginia Callari, 82, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home, with her family at her side. Born February 23, 1937 in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Trout) Toms. Alice worked in the Small Wraps Department at Random House in Westminster for almost 30 years. She worked at the Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown during her younger years. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching tennis on TV, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her sons, Michael Callari and wife Angela of Manchester, and Robert Callari of Taneytown; daughter, Theresa Callari of Taneytown and her fiancé, Scott Sofley; siblings, Harvey Toms, Jr., Shirley Young, Gene Toms, Terry Saula, Michael Toms and Wanda Stokes; grandchildren, Stephanie Shanholtz and husband Brian of Keymar, Jason Gross and wife Melissa of Hanover, Jamie Etzler and husband Jason of Taneytown, Casey Dillow and husband Dan of NC, and Matthew Callari and wife Kiera of Littlestown, PA; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Hunter Johnson, Megan and Cole Shanholtz, Julia, Jacob and Joshua Etzler, Austin, Alyssa, Jackson and Mariah Gross, Logan, Aubrey and Olivia Dillow, and Jorden and Kaylee Callari; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, James Toms and daughter-in-law, Debbie Callari. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 31, 2019