Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Jane (Rountree) Hancock of Woodbine, went home peacefully to be with her Lord while at Carroll Lutheran Village on January 17, 2019 surrounded by family after a five year battle with dementia. Born in Baltimore on July 8, 1938 to the late Linwood Raleigh and Elsie Mae (Cavalier) Rountree. She was a 1956 graduate of Western High School and a 1959 graduate of Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing. She married Carl Wheeler Hancock on April 30 1960. She had worked at various hospitals throughout Maryland. She was a member at Liberty Church, PCA. Alice loved the Lord, her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband Carl. Children: Charles (Donna), Cheryl (M. Juanita), and Chris (Janice). Grand Children: Rebecca (Steven) Vega, Sarah (Peter) Crowe, Benjamin, Daniel, Jennifer, Timothy, and Kameron. Great grandchildren: Sarai, Immanuel, & Israel. She was predeceased by sister Ann Elizabeth Rountree, February 25, 2018. Memorial Service to celebrate her life is planned for February 9th at 11:00 A.M. at Krug Chapel of Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 Saint Luke Circle, Westminster MD. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 A.M. A light luncheon reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to: Liberty Christian School 11303 Liberty Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117Alpha Pregnancy Center 301 Main St #1B, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Alice Jane (Rountree) Hancock of Woodbine, went home peacefully to be with her Lord while at Carroll Lutheran Village on January 17, 2019 surrounded by family after a five year battle with dementia. Born in Baltimore on July 8, 1938 to the late Linwood Raleigh and Elsie Mae (Cavalier) Rountree. She was a 1956 graduate of Western High School and a 1959 graduate of Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing. She married Carl Wheeler Hancock on April 30 1960. She had worked at various hospitals throughout Maryland. She was a member at Liberty Church, PCA. Alice loved the Lord, her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband Carl. Children: Charles (Donna), Cheryl (M. Juanita), and Chris (Janice). Grand Children: Rebecca (Steven) Vega, Sarah (Peter) Crowe, Benjamin, Daniel, Jennifer, Timothy, and Kameron. Great grandchildren: Sarai, Immanuel, & Israel. She was predeceased by sister Ann Elizabeth Rountree, February 25, 2018. Memorial Service to celebrate her life is planned for February 9th at 11:00 A.M. at Krug Chapel of Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 Saint Luke Circle, Westminster MD. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 A.M. A light luncheon reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to: Liberty Christian School 11303 Liberty Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117Alpha Pregnancy Center 301 Main St #1B, Reisterstown, MD 21136 https://www.alz.org/maryland Thanks to the staff of Carroll Lutheran Village for their wonderful care. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.