Alice Jane (Rountree) Hancock of Woodbine, went home peacefully to be with her Lord while at Carroll Lutheran Village on January 17, 2019 surrounded by family after a five year battle with dementia. Born in Baltimore on July 8, 1938 to the late Linwood Raleigh and Elsie Mae (Cavalier) Rountree. She was a 1956 graduate of Western High School and a 1959 graduate of Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing. She married Carl Wheeler Hancock on April 30 1960. She had worked at various hospitals throughout Maryland. She was a member at Liberty Church, PCA. Alice loved the Lord, her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband Carl. Children: Charles (Donna), Cheryl (M. Juanita), and Chris (Janice). Grand Children: Rebecca (Steven) Vega, Sarah (Peter) Crowe, Benjamin, Daniel, Jennifer, Timothy, and Kameron. Great grandchildren: Sarai, Immanuel, & Israel. She was predeceased by sister Ann Elizabeth Rountree, February 25, 2018. Memorial Service to celebrate her life is planned for February 9th at 11:00 A.M. at Krug Chapel of Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 Saint Luke Circle, Westminster MD. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 A.M. A light luncheon reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to: Liberty Christian School 11303 Liberty Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117Alpha Pregnancy Center 301 Main St #1B, Reisterstown, MD 21136 https://www.alz.org/maryland Thanks to the staff of Carroll Lutheran Village for their wonderful care.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 6, 2019