Alice Louise Tinkler Herbst, 95, of Westminster, formerly of Hampstead, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sunflower Hill. Born on December 11, 1924 in Woodensberg, she was the daughter of the late John Emory Tinkler Sr. and Alice Caroline Simms Tinkler. After age 5, she was raised by her aunt and uncle Oliver and Hattie Schaffer. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1941. Before retiring she worked as a telephone operator. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, traveling, loved spending time with her family and friends, especially enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. Survived by her children Marilyn Ziegenfuss and husband Jack of Ft. Myers, FL, Stewart Herbst and wife Doris of New Windsor, Darlene Alford of Littlestown, PA, Brenda Miller and husband Jerry of Uniontown and Darrin Herbst of Westminster; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers David, John Emory, Ralph, Gordon, Harry and Carroll Tinkler and sisters Elizabeth Schlerf, Dorothy Armacost, Helen Woyick and Francis Virginia Tinkler. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 16, 2019