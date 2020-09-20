1/1
Alice Kleinota
1926 - 2020
Alice Mary Kleinota, 94, of Finksburg, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home. Born July 31, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anton and Constance Adams. She was the wife of the late Elmer Kleinota. Mrs. Kleinota retired from the Social Security Administration as a teletypist. She was a communicant of St. Clements Catholic Church in Halethorpe. Surviving are her daughter, Janet Beckelhimer of Finksburg, MD; her sister, Jeanne Kouneski of Parkville, MD; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
