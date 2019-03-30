Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen A. Stanton. View Sign

Allen Augustus Stanton, age 53, of New Windsor, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.Born February 14, 1966 in Olney, he was the son of Chester Allen and Rosele Smith Stanton of Ellicott City. He was the husband of Kimberly Duppins-Stanton, his wife of 21 years.Allen was a 1984 graduate of Glenelg Senior High School and attended Towson State University. He was employed for the past 33 years with CECO Electric and was a member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church, New Windsor. Allen enjoyed music, playing the bass guitar, grilling and cooking. He had a great sense of humor and his favorite times were spent with his family and friends.Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are children Grant Stanton of New Windsor and Danelle Gassaway and fiancé Earl Jefferson III of Baltimore County; two grandsons, Latreel and Titan; sisters, Arlene Cunningham and husband Jonathon of Woodlawn and Linda Stanton of Ellicott City; mother-in-law, Virginia Duppins of Union Bridge; sisters-in-law, Kathy Duppins-Smallwood and husband Douglas of New Windsor and Kelly Duppins of Union Bridge; brother-in-law, Preston Duppins Jr. and wife Michelle of Tampa, FL; nieces and nephews, Whitney, Preston III, Gabrielle and Grace; great-nephews, Zane and Marcellus; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Preston O. Duppins Sr.A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor. Ambassador Blango Ross, his pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

