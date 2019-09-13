Carroll County Times Obituaries
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen David Hagy


1960 - 2019
Allen David Hagy Obituary
Allen David "Al" Hagy, age 59 of Marriottsville, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. Born April 27, 1960 in Baltimore, he was the son of Titus Andrew Hagy and Elaine Schultz Hagy of Charlestown, WV. He was the husband of Maxine Hagy of Marriottsville, his wife of 38 years. Allen was the most dedicated, giving and loving man. He never knew a stranger and gave his life to his family, his friends and the pride he took in his work. Allen retired after 28 years building the Baltimore/Washington network for Att&T. He spent his final year living life his way, taking care of his mother and father, rebuilding A Piece of the Rock Farm with such pride, and leaving his mark on the people closest to him; Bub, Sweetie, Jimmy, Deb, his mentor Uncle Randy, the absolute love of his life, Maxine, and the family through which his legacy will carry on. Al's humor was ridiculous and contagious. His generosity had no limits. He was a man that could design and build anything his imagination would allow. Allen was the Titsmalone. We Miss you Dad, and love you Five hundred dozen gazillion Million Billion. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are children Jeremy Allen Hagy and his wife Jessica of Eldersburg, Justin David Hagy and his wife Rebekah of Melbourne, FL, Kyle Andrew Hagy and his wife Rosey of Colorado Springs, CO, and Lauren Michelle Koehler and her husband Paul of Coronado, CA, grandchildren Julia Hagy, Drew Allen Hagy, Seth Hagy, Shealynn Koehler, and Tanner Koehler, brothers Nelson Hagy and his wife Pam, and Gary Hagy and his companion Tammy, and sisters Nancy Lawn and her husband Pat, and Sandra Rosul and her husband Jerry. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday immediately following the visitation. Interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 13, 2019
