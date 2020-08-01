1/1
Allen Graybill Sr.
1944 - 2020
Allen Glenn Graybill, Sr., 76, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born June 15, 1944 in Uniontown, MD, he was the son of the late Daniel and Alberta Mary (Gernert) Graybill. He was the devoted husband of Betty Jane (Shifflett) Graybill. They were married for 57 years. Before retiring, Al was employed at Crouse Ford for 28 years. He had previously owned and operated the Texaco and Gulf service stations in Taneytown, and two used car lots, Taneytown Auto Sales and Taneytown Motors. He was a member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church, and the Littlestown Eagles. He was formerly a member and past president of the Lions Club, and was involved in Taneytown Little League. He was a fan of the former Baltimore Colts and the New England Patriots. Al enjoyed going to the river, fishing, boating, collecting hats, and hanging out with his buddies in the Breakfast Club. He was always ready to help others, whatever the need. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife Betty, are sons, Allen Glenn Graybill, Jr. and fiancé Kris Smith of Littlestown, PA, and Dwayne Graybill and partner Robin Lambert of Taneytown; daughter, Angela Wilhide and husband Jason of Littlestown, PA; sisters, Shirley Bell of Jefferson and Ruth Graybill of the Philippines; brother, Glenn Graybill of Taneytown; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Harry, Larry and Dennis Graybill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. The Rev. Fred Horner will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to the Carroll Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
July 30, 2020
Carol Dehne
Friend
July 30, 2020
Great friend, you taught me so much! You were always in for a "project" Al you will be sorely missed.
Danny Mullican
Friend
