|
|
Allen M. Haines, 73 of Sykesville, Md passed away unexpectedly at home on October 30, 2019. Born in Romney West Virginia to Mabel Harper Haines and Marion W Haines, he moved to Maryland as a young child. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela Paynter Haines, sons Michael A. Haines, Samuel E Haines, John W Haines and his wife Katherine Haines. Also survived by sister Gerry Lawrence and husband Robert, sister Barbara Lambert, brother David Haines and wife Karen, brother Richard Haines and wife Sheila, brother Stanley Haines and wife Bobbi, sister Juanita Haines, sister in laws Doreen Paynter, Darlene Paynter, Michele Paynter Paise and husband John and numerous cousins, nieces nephews and friends. A graduate of Westminster High School, Allen worked as a senior pressman at Sweetheart Cup for many years. After leaving Sweetheart Cup, he worked at Piney Run Park and then took a job at Oklahoma Road Middle School where he worked as the building supervisor and retired in 2011. Allen enjoyed helping others, but never wanted recognition or praise. When his sons were younger, he volunteered with their Boy Scout troop and went on many adventures with them. At Oklahoma Road Middle School, he assisted with making props for many of the school plays. He enjoyed assisting with Sunday School and Bible School programs at church and volunteered with the Feed My Sheep Program for several years. Allen was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed collecting John Deer toys, watching Nascar, woodworking, listening to the Beach Boys, feeding the birds and squirrels, working in his garden, antiques and flea markets, watching westerns, attending civil war reenactments and road trips with his wife Pam. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. On Sunday, November 3, 2019 there will be a brief visitation with the family from 9am-10am at the Haight Funeral Home Chapel in Sykesville, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD with a memorial service and celebration of his life at 10am officiated by Pastor John Bragg. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor his memory, a donation can be made to the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table 2560 Cross Section Road, Westminster, Md 21158 or to his family to assist with expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2019