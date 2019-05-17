Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-632-1242 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Franklin Shaffer, 86, of New Oxford and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Shirley Ann (Koontz) Shaffer for 57 years.Born April 30, 1933 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Harry and Clara Catherine (Noel) Shaffer.Mr. Shaffer was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren, Glenville, PA. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Allen was employed as an electrician with Shepherd-Pratt Hospital in Towson, MD for 27 years. He enjoyed collecting and repairing all kinds of radios.In addition to his wife Shirley, Allen is survived by two sons, Todd Allen Shaffer and his wife Stephanie of Manchester, MD and Randy Allen Shaffer of Hanover; and his siblings, Earl Shaffer and Louise Nusbaum of Hampstead, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Noel Shaffer and sister Betty Mielke.A service to celebrate the life of Allen Shaffer will be held at 11:00am Monday, May 20, 2019 at Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Rd., Glenville, PA 17329 with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 10 to 11:00am prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Black Rock Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Mielke, Terry Fasca, Ken Nusbaum, Judy Shaffer, Michael Koontz and Ron Levendusky.For those desiring, contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Shaffer to the Black Rock Church Cemetery Fund at the above address or to the Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home , 2990 Carlisle St., New Oxford, PA 17350.To share memories of Allen Shaffer, please visit

