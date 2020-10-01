1/1
Alma Dyson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Elvira Dyson, 91, of Finksburg, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Dove House. She was the daughter of the late Alma Daisy (Tyler) and Arvi Samuel Koski. She was the wife of the late John W. Dyson, Sr., who died in 1988. Before retiring in 1991 she worked for the Social Security Administration. She was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. She loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son John W. (Jack) Dyson, Jr. and wife, Gladys, of York, PA; two daughters; Pamela Dyson Brambeck and husband, Bryant, of Eldersburg, and Judith E. Mann and husband, Samuel, of Finksburg; six grandchildren; Beth Dyson and husband, Ben Sykora, Steve Dyson and wife, Anjali Bansal, Allison Brambeck, Kimberly Brambeck and boyfriend, Mike Moreland, Casey Mann and fiancé, Lisa Hubbard, and Rachel Mann; and three great-grandchildren; Anderson, Leela, and Katherine. She was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Finksburg Cemetery. Contributions can be made to globalLead at 91 Park Avenue Ste. G, Mansfield, OH. 44902, or to any Children's Hospital of your choice. You may also attend Alma's Celebration of Life on Zoom. Please contact her children for the event link.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved