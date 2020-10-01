Alma Dyson

Alma Elvira Dyson, 91, of Finksburg, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Dove House. She was the daughter of the late Alma Daisy (Tyler) and Arvi Samuel Koski. She was the wife of the late John W. Dyson, Sr., who died in 1988. Before retiring in 1991 she worked for the Social Security Administration. She was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. She loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son John W. (Jack) Dyson, Jr. and wife, Gladys, of York, PA; two daughters; Pamela Dyson Brambeck and husband, Bryant, of Eldersburg, and Judith E. Mann and husband, Samuel, of Finksburg; six grandchildren; Beth Dyson and husband, Ben Sykora, Steve Dyson and wife, Anjali Bansal, Allison Brambeck, Kimberly Brambeck and boyfriend, Mike Moreland, Casey Mann and fiancé, Lisa Hubbard, and Rachel Mann; and three great-grandchildren; Anderson, Leela, and Katherine. She was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Finksburg Cemetery. Contributions can be made to globalLead at 91 Park Avenue Ste. G, Mansfield, OH. 44902, or to any Children's Hospital of your choice. You may also attend Alma's Celebration of Life on Zoom. Please contact her children for the event link.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store