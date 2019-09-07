|
|
Alma Fern Pobletts (nee Tucker), age 90, of Hampstead, formerly of Randallstown, MD, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living Facility in Hampstead, MD. She was born February 24, 1929 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Dallas Garland Tucker and the late Ruby Virginia Tucker (nee Harrison). She was the wife of the late Charles Edward "Pee Wee" Pobletts and she was the biggest supporter of his racing career. Mother of Jacqueline Pobletts, Terri Hull and husband Ed, Glenn Pobletts, Stacey Nickoles and Husband Jim and Jody Nickoles; surviving are siblings Gary Tucker and Barbara Lee. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Private Interment and Service. Memorial Contributions can be made to: https://www.nationalmssociety.org; Greater DC-Maryland, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036; National Capital Area Chapter. 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. https://www.alz.org/nca/donate. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen..com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 7, 2019